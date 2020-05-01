Dine-in prohibited in Davidson County, but some restaurants are eager to open again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has not been kind to the restaurant industry with many employees being laid off and some restaurants closing down.

“We are going to lose some Nashville gems,” said Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle. “We are going to lose some great restaurants.”

These are words no one wants to hear, but in the world we live in today they are a reality for many.

“My frustration level is reaching the top,” said Bringle, as he discussed what the restrictions in Davidson County are doing to business.

After being closed for a few weeks, Bringle will open his kitchen again on Friday, but he will only be taking pick up orders. Bringle says this business model doesn’t support staying open for a long time though.

“You can’t continue to pay your monthly bills, your monthly overhead and stay in business without any cash flow, without being able to open your doors,” said Bringle.

The “safer at home” order in Davidson County has been extended until at least May 8th, but that date could change if positive COVID-19 cases aren’t stable, or increase over the next few days.

“We have Davidson County closed, but Williamson County open, so what is happening now is my customers who work in the Gulch, that work downtown are now getting on I-65 and driving out to Brentwood so they can sit in a restaurant and have a meal, but they can’t walk down the street and have a meal on my patio,” said Bringle. “I am not trying to downplay the virus, let me make that clear, but the response has been inconsistent.”

