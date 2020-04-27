Digesting some restaurants reopening in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When you hear about re-opening Tennessee’s economy, it depends on where you are, but there’s also some confusion.

As counties around urban areas like Nashville re-open restaurants Monday, those paying close attention have digested that simply going across county lines can change the rules.

The question was posed to some of the protesters who have been regulars outside the Tennessee State Capitol Monday.

They said they want every business opened up immediately without restrictions



“We are extremely confused right,” said Robbie Fritts who traveled to the capitol from Hampton, Tennessee. “Because I don’t think its a good black and white anything out there right now that tells us what is open, not open, where you can go to and how many people can be somewhere if they are open.”

Earlier in the day, a similar question was posed to Nashville Mayor John Cooper during his daily COVID-19 briefing, where one county might have openings different from a neighboring county.

“No one should think, and I think the governor would agree with me, that they can drive up to the county line and do dangerous things for other people,” added the Nashville mayor.

Which means until further notice, social distancing of at least six-feet apart is here to stay in any part of Tennessee.

During his afternoon briefing Monday, Governor Lee referred to the state’s website for guidance.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE