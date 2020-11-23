Dickson funeral home twice as busy due to COVID-19 deaths

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 is keeping Philip Tummins, Funeral Director at Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, busy.

“In the last seven days, we have received at least seven deaths related to the COVID virus. And when I was at the hospital today, they were telling me it’s the third call they’d had today from that particular unit,” explained Tummins.

In his 21 years working there, he’s never seen anything like it.

“I do not recall having this many families to serve in such a short amount of time,” said Tummins.

COVID-19 is moving through the small community of Dickson County, and unfortunately, Tummins believes more people will lose their battle with the virus.

“Myself, I have made one of those calls to the hospital, and we have two pending deaths today,” said Tummins.

The number of families the funeral home serves has doubled in the last week, and he’s bracing for what the holiday may bring.

“Our fear is great for our community,” said Tummins, “Being a small close-knit community, if those numbers are that high at this point, what will they be in 20 days from now?”

Tummins explained it’s not just about the person who dies from COVID-19. More often than not, the entire family is effected.

“In most of the families we have served, there are multiple people in the household if not everybody in the household that has contracted the virus.”

Tummins hopes sharing how busy they’ve been will cause people to take pause.

“Take this time to spend time with your immediate family, strengthen your faith, evaluate your life.”

And, he says, think twice about your actions at home and in public.