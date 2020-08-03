Dickson County students head back to class for first time since March

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Schools across Middle Tennessee are heading back to class this week. Monday was the first day for Dickson County.

The district is starting with a staggered approach. On Monday and Tuesday, students with the last names A-L go back. On Wednesday and Thursday, M-Z will return. On Friday, everyone will be back together.

“It’s a time where both families and our staff can get acclimated to the new procedures, doing it in a small group rather than a large group,” said Danny Weeks, Director of Dickson County Schools.

Masks are not required at all times, only if social distancing isn’t possible like on buses and during transitions in the hallways.

At Dickson County High School, more than 600 students returned on the first day. The overwhelming majority of students and faculty were wearing a facial covering. The principal said there are no first day jitters for him.

“It’s been since March 10th since we’ve been on campus,” said Principal Joey Holley. “We love our kids and we are just excited to be back.”

Changes at the high school include assigned seating in all classes and the cafeteria. This will help health officials conduct contact tracing investigations, if need be. Teachers have cleared out clutter to make more room for social distancing, and visitors are being kept out of the building. If a parent needs to drop something off, they can do so at a white tent set up outside of the entrance to the main office.

“We want to try and do things as normal as possible. Not having assemblies is big for us because we have a huge magazine drive that’s like a pep rally every year,” Holley said. “We want to get to hopefully having all of those experiences and make the most of whatever we got.”

Some parents felt concerned dropping their kids off this morning.

“I think it’s too early, they don’t need to be in school right now,” said Roger Moss.

Others aren’t worried.

“[My son] is young and healthy, so if he gets sick, he’ll get over it and then he’ll come back. I’m just not worried about it at all,” said Lachelle Smith.

You can read more about Dickson County Schools return to class plan here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )