Dickson County Schools will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, Dickson County Schools announced the district will be on break the entire week of November 23 as the community continues to see rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Meal pick-ups will be available between 10 a.m. and noon Monday and Tuesday at William James Middle School, Dickson Middle School, Charlotte Middle School, and Vanleer Elementary School. Daycare will be open Monday and Tuesday at Oakmont Elementary.

“We have noticed an increase with the number of COVID cases in our community,” Director of Schools Danny Weeks said. “Fortunately, through careful planning, we have made it through 13 weeks of school with new modifications and changes. While we are doing all we can in school to limit the spread of the virus, we are seeing an increase in community spread and contact tracing.”

Schools will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 30.

“We trust that we can make it those following three weeks until Christmas break. Please do your part during this break to take every precaution to remain healthy. It is all of our personal and community responsibilities to help eliminate the spread of the virus and to protect ourselves,” Weeks said. “Our desire is to remain with in person learning to the extent possible. However, we need your cooperation.”

Families are urged to take precautions, including socially distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks.