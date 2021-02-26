Dickson County Schools roll out vaccine for over 700 teachers, staff

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 700 teachers and staff in Dickson County received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Dickson County Schools decided to take matters into their own hands. Thanks to the school clinic and school nurses, they set up their own vaccine clinic in the cafeteria at Dickson County High School.

“Between certified staff and support staff, we will have more than 700 folks that will come through our lines today,” Director of Schools Danny Weeks told News 2.

From bus drivers to cafeteria staff, it’s a day these folks have been looking forward to.

The transformation took a lot of thought, but not too much work.

“We have 10 vaccine stations that they can come through and get their vaccines and work through there,” said Weeks.

The process entails getting the Moderna vaccine to some of the most critical workers as quickly as possible.

“We are the largest employer in Dickson County, and so we knew we would need to break down the ability to give the vaccine to our staff that wanted that, and the easiest way to do that is in one place and have it very well organized and flow through. So, we used our family clinic along with school nurses to provide vaccines to staff,” Weeks explained.

With about 1,400 part time and full time employees, Weeks says around half of the staff took the opportunity to be vaccinated from the school.

“Fifty percent did and then, you know, we’ve had a large population that already reported to us that they already received it. So, I think had they not received it they probably would have been through our lines as well today,” he said.

Among the hundreds that rolled up their sleeves with a sigh of relief Friday was Principal Joey Holley.

“For me personally, when you start seeing people way younger than you really having a hard time, being in the hospital as many as seven to 10 days or you know some people that you know pass away rather they are younger or older, to me it means the world. I’m so thankful to our district and everybody that has a hand in this, put this together today. Its very important to me being around as many students as you have here. There’s a lot of possibilities of catching it, so I’m very thankful to get it,” Holley told News 2.

The school has plans to roll out the vaccine clinic again in about 28 days for the second dose.

