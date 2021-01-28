Dickson County Schools pushing for cheerleading to return in Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Efforts are underway to bring back some of the activities curtailed by the pandemic.

Governor Bill Lee extended an executive order that canceled the season for cheerleaders, pep bands and dance teams in Tennessee schools. Director of Dickson County Schools, Danny Weeks, is hoping to change that.

Weeks sent a formal letter on Tuesday evening asking the Governor to reconsider.

“I sometimes wonder if maybe somebody here who is not directly involved in that line and may overlook those things,” Weeks said. “One of the important pieces of Dickson County Schools, we believe in students first with all decisions and that means all students.”

The letter lays out a plan of requiring cheerleaders to wear masks, even offering both high school teams to be split in half and perform socially distant. Both school’s gymnasiums are fairly large and the cheerleaders can perform on the upper level away from the players. There are approximately 25 cheerleaders in the district, but he is willing to modify plans if given approval.

“I have a lot of young ladies and young men that are cheerleaders that put in so much time so much energy,” Weeks said. “We are heading down the last stretch of basketball season and for these young ladies and young gentleman, it might be their last time to get to do that.”

Other superintendents in the area have expressed the same concerns.

News 2 reached out to Governor Bill Lee’s office about the letter. We are still awaiting a response. The issue will be briefly discussed at Thursday night’s Dickson County school board meeting.