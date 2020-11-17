Dickson County schools move to all virtual learning for Nov. 19-20

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – All Dickson County school students will be attending virtually on November 19-20.

An email from the county’s Director of Schools, Dr. Danny Weeks announced the move to go virtual this Thursday and Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Staff will report as assigned and no students, other than WCA, will be attending in person. The message states those with scheduled events, such as athletics may travel to the events.

WBL and interns may also report if their worksites allow. No regular daycare will be available.

Meals will be provided for pickup during each day. Breakfast and lunch will be available at the following locations from 10 to noon: