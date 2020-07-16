Dickson County Schools details plans for its school nurses; other districts share their plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — School districts across Middle Tennessee continue to plan for what could be one of the toughest school years yet, the health of students is top of mind and school nurses will be a key component.

“We expect that our clinic visits, the numbers, will be much higher than before,” said Mary Morrow, nurse coordinator for Dickson County Schools.

This fall, Morrow said she expects PPE will be used by her and other nurses more than ever before.

“This year we’re going to be increasing our PPE to include face shields, masks, and gowns. We will be doing temperature screenings and we will be more involved in doing assessments.”

The Dickson County School District has 14 school nurses, allowing each school to have its own.

Spokespersons for Wilson, Rutherford, and Clarksville-Montgomery districts told News 2 that each of their schools will have an assigned nurse.

A spokesperson for Cheatham County Schools said that while each of their schools isn’t assigned a specific nurse, the district has hired three additional to make a total of nine.

Metro Nashville Public Schools told News 2 that they’re pursuing additional funds so each school can have it’s own nurse.

