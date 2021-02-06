Dickson County school adjusts schedule due to ‘unexpected high rate of contact tracing’

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school in Dickson is adjusting their schedule due to an unexpected high rate of contact tracing, according to a release from, Dr. Danny Weeks Director of Schools.

Weeks says this is in regard to contract tracing at The Discovery School in Dickson.

Beginning Monday, students will follow the schedule below:

GRADES K – 3 will be on a virtual schedule

GRADES 4 & 5 will continue to attend in-person learning

Weeks says additional information is set to come from the school. In the meantime, Weeks said to encourage students to wash their hands, wear their masks, and watch their distance.