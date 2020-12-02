Desire to spend time outdoors translating to holiday shopping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Earlier this year, we noted that there was a huge increase in people wanting to spend time outdoors due to COVID-19. So, the question is, does that trend translate to holiday gift-giving?

We asked the folks at Bass Pro Shops if that’s the case.

“I think it’s safe to say that the Christmas list has changed this year for a lot of people,” said Melissa Holleman, a Bass Pro Shops Assistant Manager, “And what better way to social distance than to get outdoors. And here at Bass Pro Shops, we have everything you need to get outdoors. Whether it’s camping, fishing, anything that you want to get out and do with the family, we’ve got you covered, whether it’s tents, grills, meat processors, anything like that. I think some big items for people this year on those Christmas lists.”

“We’ve also got a lot of heaters going out,” explained Holleman. “It’s getting cold right now. So, a lot of people are trying to stay warm when they are outside. We’ve also got a lot of vacuum sealers, meat processing stations for those avid hunters out there.”

So what’s the biggest difference between shopping this year as opposed to last year at this time?

“We still have a tremendous amount of people who are coming through the doors,” said Holleman, “But this year we have really seen our basspro.com take off with a lot of people doing online ordering. We’re shipping those out to them. We’ve also had a huge increase in curbside pick-up. That is a tremendous thing that we started this year, actually, with everything that’s going on. And we have seen a humongous want from the customer for that. So that is something I think you’ll see continue with Bass Pro.”

With vaccinations for most of the general public not available until next spring or early next summer, it’s likely going to be another big season to get outdoors.