Dept. of Human Services launches hotline for assistance applicants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Tennessee Department of Human Services launched a hotline to help make it easier for families with children to check on their application for emergency cash assistance.

Applicants can call 1-833-496-0661 to learn the status of their application, including approval or denial and how much money the approved family can expect to receive.

Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through May 29, 2020.

All department offices are currently operating on an “appointment basis” as a precaution for COVID-19, so the department is asking applicants to complete the application process online HERE.

Applicants are required to upload verification to the application prior to submission.

Once the application and verifications have been submitted, no further action will be needed. Applicants DO NOT need to call the DHS office for an interview. Applicants will be emailed a response and if approved they should receive an EBT card in the mail within 10 to 15 days.

The emergency cash assistance program is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy

Families and provides two monthly cash payments to approved families depending on their size:

$500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.

$750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.

$1000 for a household with 5 or more persons.

To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020 but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency, include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income that’s currently:



Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.

Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.

Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.

Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four

Gross Monthly Income of $6,015 for a household of five

Click here to learn more.

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

