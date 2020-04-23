Department of Education releases graduation ceremony suggestions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many high school seniors wondering if they will have to say their farewells from a distance this year. Earlier today, the Tennessee Department of Education released a list of recommendations that might answer that.

Some suggestions from the state include holding ceremonies in larger arenas or stadiums and seating families and graduates six feet apart. Another option is holding drive-in graduations in large parking lots and malls. Schools can also increase the number of ceremonies to decrease the number of attendants, then make a video recording of each one. The final suggestion is having individual time slots when graduates could come and take pictures and receive their diplomas.

Whatever the decision, the governor has said all school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the school year and a decision about ceremonies will be left to the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE