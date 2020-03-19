Dentistry feels effects of COVID-19, local office closes temporarily

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Patients of Will Jones Dentistry in Nashville may have met therapy dog, Bodie, during a visit if they’re feeling anxious.

Because of COVID-19, it’s practice owner Dr. Will Jones feeling the anxiety after the novel coronavirus forced him to close their office. They’re only offering emergency help for patients for the next few weeks.

“This is a situation where we have 13-14 team members and they have families so it is my duty to pay very close attention to take care of them because, my team is my family and I need to make sure that they don’t go without a meal and that they’re taken care of during this,” said Dr. Will Jones, who goes by Dr. Will. “So it’s certainly anxiety-inducing and you have to exercise and take care of yourself to make sure this doesn’t get the best of you.”

The field of dentistry is another industry being impacted by COVID-19.

The Tennessee Dental Association recommended dentists postpone elective procedures for a minimum of three weeks. The TDA said dentists should limit their services to emergency care for pain, swelling, trauma, and abscess.

“One of the most likely places to spread disease, and thus one of the hardest-hit professions economically, is the dental office,” Jones said.

He told his patients to call him if they are in urgent need of help, adding that the other issue is making sure they aren’t forced to be in the hospital.

Jones said they decided to close Monday while the practice was two weeks from moving into a new building they’ve worked towards for three years.

As for other small business owners feeling the impacts of COVID-19, Dr. Will said he knows what they’re going through.

“It’s such a risk in general for us to be a small business owner from the get go so for this to pile on top of that, I understand where they’re coming from and they’re worried and anxious,” Jones said. “We’re just very much hopeful that between who they are as a business owner and the government – between those two things we can be taken care of.”

Jones said they’re hoping to re-open in their new location on April 13, but if they have not been given the all-clear, he fears the impacts of being closed even longer.

