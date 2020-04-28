Dental offices reopen Friday with new guidelines in place amid COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Kelli Fischer and her husband Dr. Scott have worked together in their family practice in Hendersonville for 20 years. COVID-19 put a damper on that.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would shut my doors until the day I was ready to retire,” laughed Fischer.

Her patients didn’t think they’d see Fischer Family Dentistry close either. “When we were closed, people were angry that they couldn’t come see us. Now, we’ve been closed so long, we’re starting to see the fear that people are expressing,” Fischer said.

Fear of what the new normal will look like as Governor Bill Lee’s Safer-at-Home order expires April 30th, leaves it up to individual dentist offices to navigate these uncharted waters.

“We haven’t been given true guidance on that. It’s more up to your own interpretation of the rules. In our office, we’ve chosen to just triage things at first because we want to be safe,” said Fischer.

Patients will be required to complete paperwork online, staff will greet them in the parking lot when it’s time for their appointment and they’ll be checked for signs of COVID-19.

“The first step will be a temperature check that will be taken before they go back to any treatment rooms. We want to avoid contamination,” explained Fischer.

Staff will also don upgraded personal protective gear. Fischer said, “We will wear a higher level of mask with a face shield which we did not do before. We have gone to all disposable jackets.”

Most importantly, they’re focused on a slow roll out to ensure everyone’s safety. “I’m not just throwing open the doors. We are going to take this slow and methodical and make sure we do it right the first time.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE