Dental offices in most of Tennessee reopen with new safety protocols

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dental offices in most of Tennessee officially reopened Wednesday, many places trying to catch up on a long list of patients while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19.

While some offices remained open on certain days for root canals and extractions, good teeth cleaning, a chipped tooth, or cavity filling all had to wait.

“We shut down officially March 18, March 17, and obviously up until today is our first official day to open up for non-emergency type treatments,” said Sully Sullivan, co-owner, Sullivan Dental Partners in Brentwood.

But things look a little different now with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“Every patient’s waiting in the car and they’re texting us when they arrive,” Sullivan explained, “At that point, we’re having a team member who’s going to be seeing that patient, go out, take their temperature, have them fill out a questionnaire.”

If all that checks out fine, the patient’s brought straight back to their chair.

“At that point, we’re having every single patient swish with hydrogen peroxide or chlorhexidine, those two minimize any bacteria that’s in the mouth, so that any treatment we do end up doing that can have aerosols,” said Sullivan, “It’s going to minimize that significantly so that’s another way we can keep ourselves safe while we’re treating the patients.”

Sullivan adds that they do have access to proper protective equipment, even though they are not a priority for N-95 masks. They are wearing level three masks, optional face shields, and they’ve even made 3D guards to hold a cloth mask in place similar to N-95s.

“A lot of it’s pretty normal right? They’ll normally have a face mask on and goggles, and sometimes they use a face shield when they are doing different things,” said patient Trisha Jung who had her teeth cleaned on reopening day, “I just felt like it was an important thing, and as long as I’m careful and they’re careful.”

“Right now, we’re pretty busy, we’re obviously gonna continue to work in people on a priority basis,” said Sullivan, “I think at the end of the day, dentistry is really, really important and oral health is really important to systemic issues.”

Sullivan is also asking elderly patients and those that are high-risk to wait a little longer if they do not need any serious work.

