Democratic convention moving from July to August amid COVID-19 concerns

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July. Convention CEO Joe Solmonese confirmed the decision in a statement Thursday.

