DeKalb County among emerging hotspots for COVID-19 on DHS list

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn., (WKRN) — DeKalb County was included on a “daily hotspot triage” report distributed by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by ABC News. It identified 98 emerging hot spots in 30 states and 21 of these were considered “new emerging hot spots.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 269 total COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County. Two weeks ago, the county only had 119 cases, which is a 126% increase during that time period.

The county of roughly 20,000 people has 159 active cases, according to the state, and one person has died.

The county and others in the region have been a focus of the White House Coronavirus Task Force this week.

“We’re starting to see in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, that inkling of a percent increase of cases that are positive. So, you know, if so, did you see the percent of the total number of tests that you do are positive and it increases, that’s a warning sign that you might be seeing a surge,” said Dr. Fauci.

Hardin, Haywood, and Jefferson County were other parts of Tennessee now on the same list.

With Tennessee in the national spotlight for rising cases, Governor Lee was asked this week about a statewide mask mandate.

“I believe anything done closest to the people is most effective, when it’s possible we ought to make decisions locally that affect local citizens, I think people have trust in their local elected officials,” Lee said.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)