Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
coronavirus

Deal involving owners of Opry Mills, Mall at Green Hills implodes as COVID-19 shakes retail

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
The Mall at Green Hills

(Source: Google StreetView)

(AP/WKRN) – The nation’s biggest mall owner is backing out of a $3.6 billion deal to buy a major rival as the coronavirus pandemic shakes the retail economy.

Simon Property Group, which owns Opry Mills in Nashville, said it would buy Taubman Centers, owner of The Mall at Green Hills, in early February.

The announcement came just weeks before the CDC said a California patient was being treated for coronavirus, the first known case in the U.S.

The Associated Press reported the deal was the second major retail deal signed just before the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic spread to crumbled. Last month, a deal to sell Victoria’s Secret to a private equity group fell apart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss