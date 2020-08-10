DCSO: No inmates in Davidson County currently testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No inmates in Davidson County are currently testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an update provided Monday morning, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the number of inmates with the virus was at zero, down from nine on Tuesday of last week. 324 inmates had recovered, while ten remained on COVID-19 restriction.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,194 as of Monday morning.

Twenty-two employees of the sheriff’s office were also testing positive for the virus, a decrease of three since Tuesday. 64 other employees had recovered.

