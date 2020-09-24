DCSO: No inmates currently testing positive for COVID-19

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday zero inmates at the jail are currently testing positive for COVID-19.

Although there were no new inmate COVID-19 cases, 11 inmates are currently on COVID-19 restriction. One inmate died from the virus at the end of August. A total of 333 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.

In addition, two Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employees are currently testing positive for the virus. A total of 96 employees have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office had a total of 1,270 inmates, including 1,080 males and 190 females.

