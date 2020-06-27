1  of  3
DCSO: Nearly 140 test positive for COVID-19 at Harding Place correctional facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least 135 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Davidson County Male Correctional Development Center on the 5000 block of Harding Place, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 that Metro Public Health Department notified DCSO that they would test an additional 502 inmates at the facility. Results revealed the 135 inmates are currently asymptomatic. Four staffers out of 164 staff tested are positive with further results pending.

