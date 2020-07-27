DCSO: 9 inmates, 30 employees testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine inmates in Davidson County are currently testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an update provided Monday morning, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the number of inmates with the virus was up from Thursday, when there were four positives. 312 inmates have recovered, while 20 remain on COVID-19 restriction.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,163 as of Monday morning.

Thirty-employees of the sheriff’s office were also testing positive for the virus, a decrease of two since Thursday. 36 other employees had recovered.

