DCSO: 89 inmates, 24 employees testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eighty-nine inmates in Davidson County are currently testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an updated provided Friday morning, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said 282 other inmates were placed on COVID-19 restriction, adding inmate movement to court would continue to be “extremely limited” next week.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,123 as of Friday morning.

Twenty-four employees of the sheriff’s office were also testing positive for the virus, while 18 other employees had recovered.

