DCSO: 78 inmates, 33 employees testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seventy-eight inmates in Davidson County are currently testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an update provided Friday morning, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said six inmates had recovered since Monday. 219 inmates were reported to be on COVID-19 restriction, which was down from 282 over the same time period.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,125 as of Friday morning.

Thirty-three employees of the sheriff’s office were also testing positive for the virus, an increase of six since Monday. 23 other employees had recovered.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE