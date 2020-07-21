DCSO: 58 inmates, 35 employees testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fifty-eight inmates in Davidson County are currently testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an update provided Tuesday morning, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said 20 inmates had recovered since Friday. 149 inmates were reported to be on COVID-19 restriction, which was down from 219 over the same time period.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,140 as of Tuesday morning.

Thirty-five employees of the sheriff’s office were also testing positive for the virus, an increase of two since Friday. 32 other employees had recovered.

