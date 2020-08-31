DCSO: 1 Davidson County inmate dies after confirmed COVID-19 case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County inmate died Saturday after a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

A release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office states the inmate was a 64-year-old female. She had been hospitalized at Nashville General Hospital since August 18.

Monday’s update also states there are two inmates testing positive for COVID-19 and 324 have recovered. The number of inmates on restriction is 124.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,197 as of Monday morning.

Seven DCSO employees are currently testing positive and 89 have now recovered.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office continues to coordinate with the Metropolitan Public Health Department regarding COVID-19 testing, medical housing of inmates, and staff safety guidelines.

