DCS conducts mass testing at youth academy after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced mass COVID-19 testing after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

This took place at the Bledsoe Youth Academy in Gallatin after facility administrators were notified about the positive test result Monday. The staff member was last at the facility Saturday and is now being quarantined.

On Wednesday, DCS said all 30 juveniles and 41 staff members at the facility were tested. The academy is a residential treatment center for male youth between the ages of 13 and 18.

Staff have notified all family members with youth at the facility.

At this time, DCS said no one else at the facility has reported symptoms.