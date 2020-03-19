Davidson County Sheriff’s Office works to reduce inmate numbers amid COVID-19 Pandemic

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall says he has initiated plans to reduce the number of inmates in sheriff’s office custody.

According to a release, the plans include expanding the pre-trial release (PTR) criteria and elimination of the work release program.

The sheriff’s office says the number of PTR participants is expected to double over the next few days and all work release inmates are being furloughed immediately.

“Additionally, I am working with Chief Public Defender Martesha Johnson by providing her lists of medically high-risk individuals who may qualify for release, including pregnant inmates,” Hall said. “As sheriff, I am working to reduce the number of individuals in our custody and it’s imperative all criminal justice leaders do the same.”

The sheriff says he fully expects to have positive COVID-19 cases in sheriff’s office facilities.

