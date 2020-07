NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is working to come up with a new way for inmates to appear in court.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed 22 deputies had COVID-19. That’s in addition to a reported 180 inmates with the virus late last week.

With fewer deputies available to transport inmates, the sheriff’s office is working to set up a new video system for inmates to appear in court.

Officials hope to have the new system up and running by the end of this week.