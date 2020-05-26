Davidson County Sheriff reports zero inmates with COVID-19 in Nashville jails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday all inmates in Nashville jail facilities who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

A total of 21 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and all have recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The department reported zero inmates have currently tested positive and 31 inmates are on COVID restriction. Nine employees have tested positive and six of those staffers have returned to work, according to a press release.

The overall jail population for Tuesday is 973.

