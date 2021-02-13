Davidson County now vaccinating 70+ population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine dropped from age 75 down to 70 (and older) in Davidson County.

After getting their shots, seniors posed for photos and wrote inspiring messages on a bulletin board.

Dianna Woodland, 72, says she signed up to get her vaccination as soon as appointments opened up.

“I feel a little more secure,” Woodland said. “[I can’t wait] just to be hugged from everybody.”

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department gave roughly 1,200 shots on Saturday and estimates that about 4 percent of Davidson County residents are now fully vaccinated. About 8 percent have received at least one dose.

Winston and Rosie Wiley waited about 45 minutes to get their vaccines, but say now they’re one step closer to seeing their loved ones again.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, going to my grandson’s basketball games,” Winston said.

As the vaccines continue rolling out, these seniors say they’re grateful to play a small part in stopping the spread.

“Go get your vaccination, everybody,” Woodland said.

If you are age 70 or older and want to make a vaccination appointment, click here.

Anyone of any age can also add their name to the COVID-19 vaccine standby list.

MPHD calls people from this list everyday at 4pm if they have any leftover vaccines. To add your name to the list, send an e-mail with your phone number to COVID19vaccinestandby@nashville.gov

The MPHD will have a maximum of five extra doses per day. You can submit your name and phone number to the standby list everyday of the week.