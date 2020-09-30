Davidson County Juvenile Judge tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

She said she was asymptomatic and is now quarantining. Judge Calloway also serves as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University Law School.

Davidson County Juvenile Court is currently operating under a set of COVID-19 protocols, including hearings being limited to only attorneys, litigants, and witnesses. Face coverings are required for anyone entering the Juvenile Court Building. All cases are assigned a specific 30-minute time slot.

