Breaking News
TDH: 3,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 65 deaths in Tennessee
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Davidson County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s office is reporting the first COVID-19 case for an inmate.

Sheriff Daron Hall was notified Monday of the positive test. The individual was moved to isolation April 1 after exhibiting signs of the coronavirus.

Medical staff, contracted through the Metropolitan Nashville Health Department, describes the inmate’s symptoms as “mild.”

“I have emphasized from the beginning of this public health emergency our facilities are a
microcosm of the Nashville community and we fully expected to have positive cases – that day
has now arrived,” Hall said. “We are working closely with the medical provider and health
department to ensure the safety of both our staff and the inmate population. Last month, the
DCSO devised a housing plan to accommodate the medical isolation situation we face today and
we hope to see a continued decrease in the number of those incarcerated.”

Hall indicated 53 inmates are now quarantined in accordance with Center for Disease Control
guidelines.

None of the inmates is symptomatic; however, they were housed in the same unit
as the individual now testing positive.

Since last month, each arrestee has a temperature check by
medical staff prior to entering the booking room. Every DCSO employee is also checked before
reporting to his/her job assignment.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount38
Bradley23
Campbell5
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee7
Cumberland26
Davidson 819
DeKalb7
Dickson24
Dyer9
Fayette21
Fentress2
Franklin14
Gibson12
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy15
Hamblen4
Hamilton83
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins14
Haywood5
Henderson1
Henry5
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson7
Johnson2
Knox119
Lauderdale5
Lawrence4
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon11
Madison22
Marion20
Marshall9
Maury24
McMinn 3
McNairy4
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery54
Morgan5
Obion2
Overton4
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam55
Roane5
Robertson60
Rutherford161
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier16
Shelby766
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 25
Sumner335
Tipton36
Trousdale11
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington24
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson260
Wilson 97
Residents of other states/countries290
Pending69
Total Casesas of (4/6/20)3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount2
Davidson7
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby13
Sullivan1
Sumner15
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Pending2
Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)65

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories