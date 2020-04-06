Davidson County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s office is reporting the first COVID-19 case for an inmate.

Sheriff Daron Hall was notified Monday of the positive test. The individual was moved to isolation April 1 after exhibiting signs of the coronavirus.

Medical staff, contracted through the Metropolitan Nashville Health Department, describes the inmate’s symptoms as “mild.”

“I have emphasized from the beginning of this public health emergency our facilities are a

microcosm of the Nashville community and we fully expected to have positive cases – that day

has now arrived,” Hall said. “We are working closely with the medical provider and health

department to ensure the safety of both our staff and the inmate population. Last month, the

DCSO devised a housing plan to accommodate the medical isolation situation we face today and

we hope to see a continued decrease in the number of those incarcerated.”

Hall indicated 53 inmates are now quarantined in accordance with Center for Disease Control

guidelines.

None of the inmates is symptomatic; however, they were housed in the same unit

as the individual now testing positive.

Since last month, each arrestee has a temperature check by

medical staff prior to entering the booking room. Every DCSO employee is also checked before

reporting to his/her job assignment.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 7 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 13 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Pending 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20) 65

