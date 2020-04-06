Davidson County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s office is reporting the first COVID-19 case for an inmate.
Sheriff Daron Hall was notified Monday of the positive test. The individual was moved to isolation April 1 after exhibiting signs of the coronavirus.
Medical staff, contracted through the Metropolitan Nashville Health Department, describes the inmate’s symptoms as “mild.”
“I have emphasized from the beginning of this public health emergency our facilities are a
microcosm of the Nashville community and we fully expected to have positive cases – that day
has now arrived,” Hall said. “We are working closely with the medical provider and health
department to ensure the safety of both our staff and the inmate population. Last month, the
DCSO devised a housing plan to accommodate the medical isolation situation we face today and
we hope to see a continued decrease in the number of those incarcerated.”
Hall indicated 53 inmates are now quarantined in accordance with Center for Disease Control
guidelines.
None of the inmates is symptomatic; however, they were housed in the same unit
as the individual now testing positive.
Since last month, each arrestee has a temperature check by
medical staff prior to entering the booking room. Every DCSO employee is also checked before
reporting to his/her job assignment.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|38
|Bradley
|23
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|26
|Davidson
|819
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|24
|Dyer
|9
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|12
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|17
|Grundy
|15
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|83
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|14
|Haywood
|5
|Henderson
|1
|Henry
|5
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|7
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|119
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|4
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|11
|Madison
|22
|Marion
|20
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|24
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|4
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|54
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|55
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|60
|Rutherford
|161
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|16
|Shelby
|766
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|25
|Sumner
|335
|Tipton
|36
|Trousdale
|11
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|24
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|260
|Wilson
|97
|Residents of other states/countries
|290
|Pending
|69
|Total Cases – as of (4/6/20)
|3,802
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|7
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|2
|Pending
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)
|65
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: