Davidson County extends emergency health declaration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Board of Health extended Davidson County’s emergency health declaration until June 30.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, who chairs the board, led a virtual meeting Thursday where he explained that if the order was allowed to expire on May 31, Mayor John Cooper’s four-phased reopening plan would have been canceled and everything would be allowed to reopen immediately.

The board will meet again in the second week of June to decide whether to cancel the order, allow it to expire on June 30, or extend it again.

