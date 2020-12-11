Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers to have delayed opening Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers will have a delayed opening Thursday, December 17 due to inclement weather in the forecast.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, assessment centers will open at 9 a.m. Thursday and close at 3 p.m. Next week’s operation hours for assessment centers is as follows:
- Monday (12/14/2020) 8:00 am -2:00 pm
- Tuesday (12/15/2020) 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Wednesday (12/16/2020) 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Thursday (12/17/2020) 9:00 am – 3:00 pm**
- Friday (12/18/2020) 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Testing at all assessment centers is free to the public. Operational times for all assessment centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
The COVID-19 Hotline, however, is not impacted by the changes in operations at assessment centers.
The hotline can be reached at 615-862-7777; it operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Assessment centers are located at:
- Nissan Stadium Lot ‘N’ – 1 Titans Way Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical – 918 21st Ave North Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart – 2491 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217
