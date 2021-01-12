Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers remain closed Tuesday due to cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will remain closed Tuesday due to continuing frigid temperatures. The centers were previously closed Monday due to weather.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management reported the previous weather forecast predicted temperatures would warm enough by 11 a.m. to safely open centers but the centers will remain closed for the protection of the public, healthcare professionals and volunteers at the outdoor assessment centers.

The Metro Public Health will offer free COVID-19 Testing at a mobile testing site Tuesday at:

Gra-Mar Middle Prep

575 Joyce Lane

Nashville, TN 37216

3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

All three Community Assessment Centers will operate on delayed hours for the remainder of the week on the following schedule:

Wednesday (01/13/2021) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday (01/14/2021) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday (1/15/2021) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

These operational times for the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.