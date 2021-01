People wait inside vehicles at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on December 10, 2020. – The United States on registered more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally — the highest daily toll since April. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed on Monday, January 11 due to the cold weather.

All assessment centers will resume operation Tuesday on modified hours.

On Tuesday, assessment centers will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday through Friday, assessment centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.