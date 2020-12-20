Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers announce adjusted holiday schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers announced adjusted days of operation ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The three testing locations operated by Meharry Medical College will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23. The assessment centers will be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The assessment center locations impacted include Meharry Medical College, Nissan Stadium Lot “N,” and the former Kmart parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike.

The COVID-19 Hotline will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Testing centers and the hotline will return to normal hours on Monday, December 28.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management notes these hours are subject to change depending on weather conditions.