Davidson County Clerk’s Office temporarily closes main branch to mitigate spread of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Clerk’s Office will close its Main Branch, located on the Fulton Campus in the Howard Office Building on Friday for deep cleaning.

“As COVID-19 has continued to spread in our community, this office, that serves an average of 500 citizens per day, has not been spared,” Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn said. “In an attempt to mitigate the spread, it’s been recommended that the office undergo a thorough cleaning and that it remain closed for 24 hours. We take this action out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health, safety and well-being of the public and our staff.”

The Main Branch will reopen Monday. In the mean time, residents can visit one of several satellite locations:

Bodenhamer North Police Precinct, 2231 26th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208

Motor vehicle title and registration services

Green Hills Branch, Graces Plaza, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, #207, Nashville, TN 38215

Motor vehicle title and registration services

Self-service registration renewal kiosk available in the lobby 7 days a week

Hermitage Police Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076

Motor vehicle title and registration services

Madison Branch, 501 Heritage Drive, Madison, TN 37115

Motor vehicle title and registration services

Self-service registration renewal kiosk available

South Police Precinct, 5101 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

Motor vehicle title and registration services

Self-service registration renewal kiosk available

