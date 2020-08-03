Davidson County business fined for violating mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lewis Country Store + More LLC was fined for violating the mask mandate in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The business was charged with violating Orders 8 & 9.

On July 17, 2020, the Metro Public Health Department performed an inspection of the Lewis Country Store located in the 5100 block of Hickory Blvd. in Nashville. They found five employees not wearing masks, claiming medical issues. In addition, no COVID-19 signs were present, a violation or Orders 8 and 9.

Metro is seeking a $50 dollar fine for each violation and a permanent injunction prohibiting the Lewis Country Store from violating the cloth face coverings or mask requirements in Orders 8 and 9.

The court hearing is set for August 24, 2020 at 1 p.m.

