Davidson Academy high school transitions to virtual learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson Academy’s high school will move to virtual learning out of an abundance caution after an increase in COVID-19 exposures and cases.

The school told News 2 “the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority at Davidson Academy.”

The transition began Wednesday and will remain in effect through at least the school’s Thanksgiving break.

The school will then reevaluate the situation.

On-campus learning will continue for Pre-K through 8th grade students with extra social distancing and sanitizing measures.

