Data reveals racial health disparity of coronavirus deaths in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While black residents make up 13-percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, they account for nearly half of the county’s virus-related deaths, according to data released Wednesday by the Metro Public Health Department.

During Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, discussed the racial breakdown of confirmed cases and deaths for Davidson County.

He said 40-percent of the 1,962 confirmed cases are white, 13-percent are black, 12-percent are multi-racial, five-percent are Asian, six-percent are unknown and 24-percent are pending.

Race Confirmed cases (%) White 40 Black 13 Multi-Racial 12 Asian 5 Unknown 6 Pending 24 April 22, 2020 (Provided by Metro Public Health Department)

However, Jahangir revealed the racial breakdown of deaths in the county was not comparable to the makeup of confirmed cases.

Of the 22 deaths in Davidson County, he said ten are white, nine are black and the other three are listed as “other.”

Race Deaths White 10 Black 9 Other 3 April 22, 2020 (Provided by Metro Public Health Department)

“It impacts those who are most medically-vulnerable the hardest and like other medical conditions this virus is highlighting the impact of health disparities in our society,” the doctor said. “Minorities and those with limited access to health care are most seriously impacted disproportionately.”

Jahangir added that next week he will report the breakdown by race of the individuals at the community assessment centers.

“We need to ensure that Nashvillians who need a test are getting a test,” he said.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 22 Bedford 117 Benton 4 Bledsoe 90 Blount 47 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 26 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 13 Coffee 23 Crockett 6 Cumberland 60 Davidson 1,872 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 50 Dyer 29 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 33 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 127 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 10 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 17 Johnson 2 Knox 199 Lake 9 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 35 Madison 91 Marion 28 Marshall 24 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 11 Montgomery 128 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 10 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 6 Putnam 100 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 123 Rutherford 345 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 33 Shelby 1,924 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 550 Tipton 83 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 365 Wilson 194 Residents of other states/countries 270 Pending 60 Total Cases – as of (4/22/20) 7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 43 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20) 166

