TDH reports 166 deaths, 7,842 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
coronavirus

Data reveals racial health disparity of coronavirus deaths in Davidson County

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While black residents make up 13-percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, they account for nearly half of the county’s virus-related deaths, according to data released Wednesday by the Metro Public Health Department.

During Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, discussed the racial breakdown of confirmed cases and deaths for Davidson County.

He said 40-percent of the 1,962 confirmed cases are white, 13-percent are black, 12-percent are multi-racial, five-percent are Asian, six-percent are unknown and 24-percent are pending.

RaceConfirmed cases (%)
White40
Black13
Multi-Racial12
Asian5
Unknown6
Pending24
April 22, 2020 (Provided by Metro Public Health Department)

However, Jahangir revealed the racial breakdown of deaths in the county was not comparable to the makeup of confirmed cases.

Of the 22 deaths in Davidson County, he said ten are white, nine are black and the other three are listed as “other.”

RaceDeaths
White10
Black9
Other3
April 22, 2020 (Provided by Metro Public Health Department)

“It impacts those who are most medically-vulnerable the hardest and like other medical conditions this virus is highlighting the impact of health disparities in our society,” the doctor said. “Minorities and those with limited access to health care are most seriously impacted disproportionately.”

Jahangir added that next week he will report the breakdown by race of the individuals at the community assessment centers.

“We need to ensure that Nashvillians who need a test are getting a test,” he said.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson22
Bedford117
Benton4
Bledsoe90
Blount47
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter5
Cheatham26
Chester9
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke13
Coffee23
Crockett6
Cumberland60
Davidson 1,872
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson50
Dyer29
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin28
Gibson33
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene37
Grundy26
Hamblen13
Hamilton127
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood14
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman10
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson17
Johnson2
Knox199
Lake9
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon23
Macon35
Madison91
Marion28
Marshall24
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy10
Meigs5
Monroe11
Montgomery128
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion10
Overton7
Perry8
Polk6
Putnam100
Rhea4
Roane8
Robertson123
Rutherford345
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier33
Shelby1,924
Smith18
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner550
Tipton83
Trousdale27
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley9
White4
Williamson365
Wilson 194
Residents of other states/countries270
Pending60
Total Casesas of (4/22/20)7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby43
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)166

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

