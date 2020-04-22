Data reveals racial health disparity of coronavirus deaths in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While black residents make up 13-percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, they account for nearly half of the county’s virus-related deaths, according to data released Wednesday by the Metro Public Health Department.
During Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, discussed the racial breakdown of confirmed cases and deaths for Davidson County.
He said 40-percent of the 1,962 confirmed cases are white, 13-percent are black, 12-percent are multi-racial, five-percent are Asian, six-percent are unknown and 24-percent are pending.
|Race
|Confirmed cases (%)
|White
|40
|Black
|13
|Multi-Racial
|12
|Asian
|5
|Unknown
|6
|Pending
|24
However, Jahangir revealed the racial breakdown of deaths in the county was not comparable to the makeup of confirmed cases.
Of the 22 deaths in Davidson County, he said ten are white, nine are black and the other three are listed as “other.”
|Race
|Deaths
|White
|10
|Black
|9
|Other
|3
“It impacts those who are most medically-vulnerable the hardest and like other medical conditions this virus is highlighting the impact of health disparities in our society,” the doctor said. “Minorities and those with limited access to health care are most seriously impacted disproportionately.”
Jahangir added that next week he will report the breakdown by race of the individuals at the community assessment centers.
“We need to ensure that Nashvillians who need a test are getting a test,” he said.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|22
|Bedford
|117
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|90
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|26
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|13
|Coffee
|23
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|60
|Davidson
|1,872
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|50
|Dyer
|29
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|28
|Gibson
|33
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|127
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|14
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|10
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|17
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|199
|Lake
|9
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|91
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|24
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|10
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|128
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|10
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|6
|Putnam
|100
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|123
|Rutherford
|345
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|33
|Shelby
|1,924
|Smith
|18
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|550
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|27
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|9
|White
|4
|Williamson
|365
|Wilson
|194
|Residents of other states/countries
|270
|Pending
|60
|Total Cases – as of (4/22/20)
|7,842
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)
|166
