Data details number of COVID-19 cases in Nashville by zip code

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heatmaps released by the Metro Nashville Public Health Department show where in Davidson County cases of COVID-19 are concentrated but new data details which areas of Nashville have been impacted by zip code.

The list of case numbers by zip code will help guide Nashville health officials on where to focus resources the most.

ZIP Code As of May 26 37013 1,113 37211 777 37217 393 Missing 312 37115 303 37207 251 37209 184 37203 150 37212 131 37214 110 37076 115 37210 109 37218 99 37205 82 37221 85 37206 81 37208 73 37215 65 37072 68 37138 62 37204 49 37216 45 37189 25 37027 18 37029 14 37201 14 37220 14 37228 10 Rest of NDR 231

The top six zip codes are all in the Southeast region of Davidson County with the Antioch area (37013) reporting more than 1,000 cases. South Nashville (37211 and 37217) have the second largest totals.

The city is partnering with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and Siloam Health to help immigrant and refugee communities who live in multigenerational housing. Living closer together can make it more difficult to quarantine

These organizations are translating important information about the virus into Spanish and Arabic, addressing employment safety concerns and delivering food and masks to front porches.

“Pandemics are really complex and public health is really complex it involves effort and working together to impact the community including drawing the strings that exist in those communities a leadership that’s within the communities in the southeast those are the folks that community trusts already continue to build on those strengths is something we are really trying to do,” explained Amy Richardson with Siloam Health.

Many don’t have the option of staying inside their house to quarantine. Southeast Nashville is home to a large number of essential workers, making them more likely to get sick.

Organizations are also encouraging community leaders to set good examples about following rules and regulations.

“Good listening and understanding people concerns about wearing a mask and understanding what their hesitations are and then working with them to address those particular issues whether they don’t have one that fits well or they don’t have access to one at all or just building that community support while also addressing individual need,” said Richardson.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)