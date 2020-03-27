Daily concert-cast: WHO teams up with musicians for concert livestreams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Let’s face it — being cooped up at home can be tough. Cabin fever sets in and you’ll try just about anything to keep yourself occupied. We know it and the World Health Organization does, too!

The W.H.O. is teaming up with musicians from all over the world to put on livestream concerts every day! Here’s a look at their lineup for Friday, March 27.

1 PM: GoodLuck (Instagram Live, @goodlucklive)

1:30 PM: Falana (Instagram Live, @falanamusic)

2 PM: Ingrid Andress (Instagram Live, @ingridandress)

2:30 PM: Carla Morrison (Instagram Live, @carlitamorrison)

3 PM: Elijah Blake (Instagram Live, @sirelijahblake)

5 PM: Barenaked Ladies (Instagram Live, @barenakedladiesmusic)

6 PM: HaAsh (Instagram Live, @haashofficial)

There are also a few artists with scheduled performances outside of those partnering with W.H.O.

11 AM: Old Dominion (Youtube, Old Dominion)

2 PM: Jessie J (Instagram Live, @jessiej)

3:30 PM: Anthony Orio (Facebook Live, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge)