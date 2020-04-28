Cumulative ‘heatmap’ shows concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released a cumulative COVID-19 “heatmap” in addition to its weekly version during Tuesday’s coronavirus taskforce briefing that shows where in Davidson County cases are concentrated.

The cumulative map is current with with data through April 27 and the weekly map includes data exclusively from the week ending on April 25, 2020.

Cumulative map of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County

The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

Weekly map of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 165 Benton 6 Bledsoe 588 Blount 54 Bradley 45 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 16 Carter 12 Cheatham 39 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 33 Crockett 6 Cumberland 68 Davidson 2,338 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 70 Dyer 32 Fayette 52 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 41 Giles 5 Grainger 6 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 16 Hamilton 146 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 29 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 42 Houston 4 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 214 Lake 49 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 12 Loudon 27 Macon 39 Madison 104 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 41 McMinn 65 McNairy 11 Meigs 6 Monroe 15 Montgomery 138 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 114 Rhea 3 Roane 7 Robertson 138 Rutherford 423 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 46 Shelby 2,327 Smith 19 Stewart 7 Sullivan 47 Sumner 603 Tipton 95 Trousdale 48 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 2 Weakley 18 White 4 Williamson 399 Wilson 246 Residents of other states/countries 283 Pending 49 Total Cases – as of (4/27/20) 9,918

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 9 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 34 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 3 Out of state 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20) 184

