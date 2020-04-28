Cumulative ‘heatmap’ shows concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released a cumulative COVID-19 “heatmap” in addition to its weekly version during Tuesday’s coronavirus taskforce briefing that shows where in Davidson County cases are concentrated.
The cumulative map is current with with data through April 27 and the weekly map includes data exclusively from the week ending on April 25, 2020.
The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|165
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|588
|Blount
|54
|Bradley
|45
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|16
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|39
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|33
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|68
|Davidson
|2,338
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|70
|Dyer
|32
|Fayette
|52
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|41
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|6
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|16
|Hamilton
|146
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|29
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|42
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|214
|Lake
|49
|Lauderdale
|17
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|27
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|104
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|41
|McMinn
|65
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|15
|Montgomery
|138
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|114
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|138
|Rutherford
|423
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|46
|Shelby
|2,327
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|603
|Tipton
|95
|Trousdale
|48
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|18
|White
|4
|Williamson
|399
|Wilson
|246
|Residents of other states/countries
|283
|Pending
|49
|Total Cases – as of (4/27/20)
|9,918
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|9
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|34
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20)
|184
