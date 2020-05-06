Cumberland University plans to return for on-campus classes in fall

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Cumberland University announced that it plans to have students and faculty back on campus for classes for Fall 2020.

We are committed to reopening our campus in the Fall 2020. We do acknowledge that based on regulations and advice from officials and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there may be necessary operational adjustments, but we are willing to do all we can to open our campus this fall. University President Paul Stumb

Cumberland will also be participating in all sporting events for the 2020-2021 season.

I’m excited to announce that our athletic teams will be back competing in the fall. We will continue to work closely with the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference to determine exactly what that looks like in the fall, but we’re excited to be back. Director of Athletics and Vice President for Enrollment Services Ron Pavan

Back on March 16, the university switched to remote classes amid COVID-19. They continued with online courses the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. All summer courses will be given online.

Cumberland’s original commencement ceremony was schedule for Saturday, May 2. Now, it has been moved to Saturday, June 20.

The University’s Coronavirus Task Force has been meeting regularly and will continue to prepare for the reopening.

