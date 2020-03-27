Crocs donating free shoes to healthcare workers

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crocs is joining the growing list of companies offering freebies as a thank you to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff members.

Here’s how it works:

Workers can go to Crocs.com starting at 9 a.m. PST to request a free pair while supplies last.

You will not be able to make a request if the day’s allotment of Crocs has been met. You can try again the next day at the same time to put a request in.

The Crocs are free and shipping is free too. The company also announced it is donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be given to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

