Critical care unit reaches capacity at Maury Regional Medical Center

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Medical Center has once again reached capacity in its critical care unit, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Friday morning.

Rita Williams Thompson, the Marketing Director for Maury Regional Health said all 30 of the hospital’s critical care unit beds were full and the hospital would be “diverting patients needing critical care level services.”

Thompson added the hospital does have “sufficient medical inpatient beds.”

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said Friday morning that Maury Regional had 61 patients with COVID-19, 23 of which were in the critical care unit. Twenty of those were on a ventilator, according to Molder.

➡️:#COVID19 update for 11/20/20:



🏥:@MauryRegional has 61 #COVID patients, 23 in CCU, 20 on the ventilator.



The CCU is at capacity.



There was 1 death overnight, 15 deaths in 1 week.



🏠:#MauryCounty had a positivity rate of 30% yesterday.



We must, and we can do better in #TN. — Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) November 20, 2020

Maury Regional Medical Center reached capacity in its critical care unit last month. At that time, Molder said more beds were added to increase capacity.

Molder has been an advocate for Gov. Bill Lee imposing a statewide mask mandate, while Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles has voiced his opposition.