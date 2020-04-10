Live Now
Crisis Text Line sees 63% increase from Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of Tennesseans reaching out to the National Crisis Text Line for help jumped by 63-percent over a period of one year, according to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

The organization’s interim Executive Director Misty Leitsch said the dramatic increase from March 2019 to March 2020 involved people texting “TN” to 741-741 to speak with a crisis counselor about issues relating to mental health.

“We’re all in this together,” Leitsch explained. “There are people in this world who care about you and may not even know you.”

While the main concerns in March of last year were depression and sadness, this year they appeared to be anxiety and stress, according to Leitsch.

“March was when we saw kind of social distancing and self-quarantining rules become more stringent and we anticipate because of that and over time more and more people becoming stir crazy or cabin fever or anxious to get out, there could be an increase in the number of calls and texts for the month of April,” Leitsch said.

As the pandemic continues, the organization believes employees of several industries will feel the impact from health care workers, to the farmers who supply meat to now-closed restaurants, to those employees fired and furloughed.

“COVID-19 is going to have long-term effects, mental emotional and even financial long-term effects,” Leitsch explained.

She added, “so many of us are trained in CPR or the Heimlich maneuver and you would never hesitate to administer that first aid, lifesaving maneuver. Simply asking someone are you ok, letting them know that you’re here for them, can be a lifesaving maneuver. You should not hesitate to ask someone how they are doing.”

For additional information and resources in Tennessee, visit the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s website or the website for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

While the Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting “TN” to 741-741, you can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford15
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount45
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham17
Chester6
Claiborne3
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland39
Davidson 1,048
Decatur1
DeKalb8
Dickson29
Dyer15
Fayette28
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson18
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene25
Grundy19
Hamblen4
Hamilton102
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins22
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson13
Johnson2
Knox164
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon19
Madison56
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery84
Morgan5
Obion5
Overton5
Perry3
Polk5
Putnam84
Roane5
Robertson73
Rutherford222
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,083
Smith5
Stewart3
Sullivan 35
Sumner413
Tipton43
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren3
Washington37
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson299
Wilson 129
Residents of other states/countries110
Pending22
Total Casesas of (4/10/20)4,862

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner21
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Total Deaths (as of 4/10/20)98

