Crisis Text Line sees 63% increase from Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of Tennesseans reaching out to the National Crisis Text Line for help jumped by 63-percent over a period of one year, according to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

The organization’s interim Executive Director Misty Leitsch said the dramatic increase from March 2019 to March 2020 involved people texting “TN” to 741-741 to speak with a crisis counselor about issues relating to mental health.

“We’re all in this together,” Leitsch explained. “There are people in this world who care about you and may not even know you.”

While the main concerns in March of last year were depression and sadness, this year they appeared to be anxiety and stress, according to Leitsch.

“March was when we saw kind of social distancing and self-quarantining rules become more stringent and we anticipate because of that and over time more and more people becoming stir crazy or cabin fever or anxious to get out, there could be an increase in the number of calls and texts for the month of April,” Leitsch said.

As the pandemic continues, the organization believes employees of several industries will feel the impact from health care workers, to the farmers who supply meat to now-closed restaurants, to those employees fired and furloughed.

“COVID-19 is going to have long-term effects, mental emotional and even financial long-term effects,” Leitsch explained.

She added, “so many of us are trained in CPR or the Heimlich maneuver and you would never hesitate to administer that first aid, lifesaving maneuver. Simply asking someone are you ok, letting them know that you’re here for them, can be a lifesaving maneuver. You should not hesitate to ask someone how they are doing.”

For additional information and resources in Tennessee, visit the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s website or the website for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

While the Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting “TN” to 741-741, you can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 15 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 45 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 17 Chester 6 Claiborne 3 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 39 Davidson 1,048 Decatur 1 DeKalb 8 Dickson 29 Dyer 15 Fayette 28 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 18 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 25 Grundy 19 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 102 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 22 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 13 Johnson 2 Knox 164 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 19 Madison 56 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 84 Morgan 5 Obion 5 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 5 Putnam 84 Roane 5 Robertson 73 Rutherford 222 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,083 Smith 5 Stewart 3 Sullivan 35 Sumner 413 Tipton 43 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 3 Washington 37 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 299 Wilson 129 Residents of other states/countries 110 Pending 22 Total Cases – as of (4/10/20) 4,862

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 21 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/10/20) 98

